Adani forms JV with Bulgarian Armaco JSC

Apart from Indian groups like Tata, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharat Forge etc, Adani is a major group that is helping India become 'Aatmnirbhar' in the defence manufacturing sector.
New Delhi, Jan 24: Making India self-reliant in defence productions, several of Indian companies have started their defence manufacturing businesses. While some companies are on their own, the rest are in partnership with the global defence companies. The latest entry into the defence manufacturing sector is from the richest man of India, Gautam Adani, as his firm Adani Enterprise has formed a joint venture with Bulgarian Armaco JSC.
