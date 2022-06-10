Actress-politician Ramya lodges complaint over lewd social media comment

In the complaint, the Ramya aka Divya Spandana has claimed that the person had passed a lewd remark on her post for which the case has been filed under the IT Act as well as section 509 (word or gesture intended to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report said.

On Twitter, she said that she has full faith in the Bengaluru police department. "Ignoring trolls seems to give them the impression that they can continue to say whatever they feel like against women. I hope this will set a precedent," she said.

The actress had forayed into politics in 2012 by contesting in Mandya by-poll. However, she lost in the general election election.

In the 2014 Indian general election, she again contested from Mandya but was defeated by JD(S) candidate CS Puttaraju by a margin of 5,500 votes. In May 2017, she became the national head of Congress's digital team at national level.

Meanwhile, Ramya is rumoured to be planning to make her comeback to films. She was recently spotted at the premiere show of Kannada film Charlie 777, which hit the screens on Friday.