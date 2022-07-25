Actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive life threats, case registered

The actors recently returned from the Maldives.

In the complaint, Vicky Kaushal has claimed that he received threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her, the cops said.

Last month, Salman Khan and his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May.

Khan's and his family's security was enhanced after the incident. Similarly, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker received a death threat through a letter, following which Mumbai Police registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person.

According to the Mumbai Police, the letter was sent to the actor's residence located in Versova after which she reached the nearest Versova police station and lodged a complaint.