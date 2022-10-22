Across religions and faiths, Mata Vaishno Devi a blessing for the region

Mata Vaishno Devi temple is one of the sacred temples located in Katra city in the Reasi district at three peaked mountain named Trikuta (pronounced as Trikoot). It attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country and is a huge revenue generator for the region as well.

New Delhi, Oct 22: If you have ever climbed those hundreds of stairs that lead to Mata Vaishno Devi temple and chanted her name in chorus with people known, and mostly unknown, but felt like one of them, you know what this temple signifies and how deep is the faith attached to the Mata. Mata Vaishno Devi, as many claims, is not just a temple but a destination in itself. Over the years, thousands and thousands of devotees continue to scale height, face weather and manoeuvre through crowd for the Mata's darshan.

Mata Vaishno Devi temple is an important place of faith for devotees but its significance goes beyond the faith and devotion of Hindu community alone. The over 80 lakh annual devotees queuing up for Mata's darshan is also keeping the exchequer ticking and revenues flowing in, in the region.

The temple, situated at an altitude of 5200 feet, is dedicated to Mata Vaishno Devi, who is considered as the incarnation of Goddesses Kali, Saraswati and Lakshmi. This is the second highest-most visited temple after Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara Temple.

How Mata Vasihno was born

Goddess Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati pooled their collective strength out of which goddess Vaishno Devi was born.

The Hindu scriptures say the Devis told Vaishno Devi to take birth in the human form to uphold righteousness on the earth and evolve spiritually to reach a higher level of consciousness and finally merge into Vishnu to become one with him. In Treta Yuga, she meets Lord Rama, but he rejects her wish to merge her into himself as it was not the appropriate time. The Lord told her that he would meet her once he completes his exile, but she needs to recognise him.

However, she failed to identify when he came back in an old man's avatar after his victory against Ravan. Vaishno Devi was upset, but Lord Rama consoled her saying that it was not the right time to fulfil her wish.

He also told Vaishno Devi that her wish would be fulfilled in Kalyug when he was would reborn as Kalki. As per the Lord's advice, she went to meditate at the base of Trikuta hills to elevate her level of spirituality.

One tantric called Bhairo Nath was blown away by Vaishno Devi's beauty and started chasing her. Thereafter, she was on the run and finally landed at the Trikuta mountain.

As she could not tolerate his repeated advances, she assumed the form of Mahakali and cut off his head with her sword in a cave. The Bhairon's head fell at a distant hilltop where his current temple is located. He then realised his mistake and pleaded the goddess to forgive him. She granted a boon saying that devotees who visit her temple should have the darshan of Bhairon to complete their yatra.

Finally, the goddess ended her human form and immersed herself into the form of a five and half feet tall rock, with three pindies (heads) on the top.

Another legend says the devi appeared in pandit named Sridhar's dreams and asked him to find her Holy Cave. She even directed him when he loses the way. He finally discovered the cave where she appeared before him in her original form. This occurred 700 years ago.

Dwapara Yuga

As per the Puranas, the Pandavas in Dwapara Yuga visited the temple. It is said that Lord Krishna asked Arjuna to perform at Vaishno Devi temple just before the Kurukshetra battle. This is when Arjun addresses the Mother Goddess as 'Jambookatak Chityaishu Nityam Sannihitalaye', which means 'you who always dwell in the temple on the slope of the mountain in Jamboo' (probably referring to the present day Jammu).

Pandavas were credited for constructing the temples at Kol Kandoli and Bhawan in reverence and gratitude for the Mother Goddess.

How the Hindus' bhakti (devotion) has boosted the economy?

The bhakti (devotion) of Hindus has turned out to be a boon for the local economy. In this current year alone, 32,000 to 40,000 pilgrims are visiting the temple daily. From 13.96 lakh visitors in 1986, the shrine registered a record 1.04 crore visitors in 2012. Since then the temple is annually visited by 80-90 lakh visitors (on average).

These visitors have not only created thousands of jobs but also helped the localities to lead a life with dignity. As per a 2007 report (74 lakh people visited this year), it was providing 27,000 jobs and generated a revenue of Rs 474.36 crore. This revenue did not include donations or money spent by the people in Jammu. The money was mainly injected into the Katra economy.

The commercial establishment accounted for Rs 283+ crore, the hospitality sector comprising hotels and lodgings generated Rs 72.15 crore), transport department made Rs 69.23 crore followed by ponywallas (Rs 33.15 crore) and 'pithoos' (Rs 16.15 crore), the report said.

In fact, the commercial establishments created 7,781 jobs, hospitality sector (4,950), transport sector (1,500), pithoos (8,000) and ponywallas (4,747).

These are 15-year-old figures and undoubtedly might have increased manifold as the count of visitors has not reduced except for the COVID-19 hit 2020.

Not just the local economy, but the devotees have contributed to the state economy as about 40 per cent of the pilgrims visited Jammu and around 30 per cent visited Patnitop after or before paying obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine.The shrine remains open all through the years and there is a steady income. In other ways, these yatris are 'annadatas', job creators and unknowingly help the localities to lead a decent life.

Ironically, while the popularity and the devotion attached to the temple is known to one and all, the huge contribution it makes to the local and state economies often remains the least discussed, highlighted and discussed subject.