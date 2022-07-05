Bengaluru, July 05: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are conducting raids on the properties linked to Chamarajpet MLA and Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.
ACB registers disproportionate assets case against Karnataka Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan
According to ACB officials, the raids were carried out at his residence near the Cantonment Railway station, a flat in Silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, G K Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya in the city.
"The ACB teams are verifying the documents and the investigation is on," the ACB official said.
Multiple teams of the ACB arrived at five locations of Khan, a four-time MLA, who had served as the food and civil supplies minister in the H D Kumaraswamy government for over a year from June 2018, from the morning.
Last year in August, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided Khan and another former minister R Roshan Baig's residence, allegedly in connection with the I-Monetary Advisor (IMA) ponzi scheme worth Rs 4,000 crore in which thousands of people, mostly Muslims, were duped of their hard-earned money.
Khan had appeared before the ED several times.
A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.