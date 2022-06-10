However, the airline has responded to her complaint while her followers criticised the behaviour of staff. Many shared their experience of bad behaviour with the cabin crew although people pointed out that normally all cabin crew are very polite in communication.

In 2018, a Parliamentary panel had slammed low-cost carrier IndiGo for "discourteous and rude" behaviour of its employees towards passengers, saying it was an "institutional" problem. It had urged the 'market leader' to adopt a consumer-friendly approach.

. .

The observations, made in the report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, follow a video that went viral last year showing IndiGo ground staff allegedly assaulting a passenger, PTI reported.

"The Committee observes that the problem affecting the airlines are not personal, it is institutional. An institution like IndiGo has to develop a consumer-friendly approach in dealing with their passengers," said the report tabled in Rajya Sabha.