Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21 squadron to be retired by IAF on Sep 30

New Delhi, Sep 19: The Indian Air Force is set to retire one of its four remaining squadrons of the ageing MiG-21 fighter jets. The decision to retire the squadron comes three and a half years after the Indian Air Force scripted a historic feat when Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 combat aircraft during a dogfight over the Line of Control on February 27 2016.

The Srinagar based No.51 squadron also known as Sword Arms will be retired on September 30 a Hindustan Times report said. The other three MiG-21 squadrons will be phased out by 2025, the report also said.