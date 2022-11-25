AAP will bite the dust in Delhi, Himachal, Gujarat: JP Nadda

In a public meeting for the MCD poll campaign in Patel Nagar, Nadda also cited works done by the municipal corporations ruled by the BJP and challenged the Kejriwal government's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to cite even two works done by his government in Delhi.

In a scathing attack at AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP president said he contested Lok Sabha polls against Narendra Modi in Varanasi and licked the dust.

After this the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested Assembly elections on all Assembly constituencies in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa where its candidates lost deposits on most of the seats.

In Uttarakhand, AAP's CM candidate joined the BJP as did the party's Himachal Pradesh state president, he said.

"In Himachal they are contesting all the 67 Assembly seats. I can give in writing that they will lose deposit on all these seats. They will meet a similar fate in Gujarat also," he said.

Nadda also lashed at Sisodia saying "he asked me to cite 10 works done by the municipal corporations ruled by the BJP in the last 5 years" to which he said he challenged Sisodia to tell about even two things done by the Kejriwal government in Delhi. BJP has been in charge of the MCD for the last 15 years in the city.

Nadda said the Delhi MCD regularised temporary employees, set up 17 multilevel parkings, installed LED street lights, established smart classes in 907 schools, opened 52 new schools including one in Lajpat Nagar that is "one of the best in the world," increased 3,200 new beds in its hospitals, set up new health centres and dispensaries, besides other works.

Nadda took a dig at the Kejriwal government too, and said it has also done several "good" works.

"They arranged health facilities even in jail by providing massage facilities. In the field of education also they did good work and changed a rapist into a therapist," Nadda said, referring to purported videos of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seen getting massages in Tihar prison.

The controversy further intensified after allegations surfaced that the person seen massaging Jain was an accused of rape with a minor.

Nadda said that if Delhi voters supported the BJP in the MCD polls, then no one will live in the slums in the city.

He said that 376 slum clusters have been marked in Delhi for in-situ slum rehabilitation under 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Maakan' scheme. Also, 1,731 unauthorised colonies will be regularised in the city, he said.

The BJP president accused the Kejriwal government of depriving municipal corporations of their due funds, and added "the budget of corporations was reduced from Rs 7,000 crore in 2018 to Rs 6,121 crore in 2021." He said that Kejriwal set new records of corruption in Delhi alleging scams in liquor policy and construction of classes in its schools.

The elections for 250 wards of MCD will be held on December 4.