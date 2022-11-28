Another day another prediction: Kejriwal says AAP to get 8 seats in Surat, will form govt

Kejriwal also said that Congress will get fewer than five seats, as per the report.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that AAP will get over 92 seats this time. He wrote his prediction on a piece of paper and showed it to media persons.

The AAP convenor also said that if the AAP comes in power, the government will free traders from the atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the state. He also urged the women and youth voters of Gujarat to vote for his party.

The Delhi CM also said that no private schools will be allowed to increase their fees. "We'll ensure free and quality medical treatment," he said. He also claimed that only AAP can free Gujarat of unemployment and announced that those who leaked (government exam) papers will get 10 years in jail. He also announced a Rs 3,000 allowance for the unemployed till they get a job.

Kejriwal also said, "We are providing a time-bound solution to deal with inflation, and these people (BJP) are abusing Arvind Kejriwal."

No competition between AAP and BJP

Kejriwal also asserted that there is no competition between AAP and BJP. He said that his party is way ahead.

The AAP convenor had claimed earlier that people are scared of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that they shy away from openly admitting support for the AAP. He also said the BJP is agitated by AAP's rise and the Congress is nowhere in the polls.

Surat will go to poll in the first phase of Gujarta elections on December 1. Surat sends 12 MLAs to the state's 182-member Assembly.

Surat has traditionally swayed towards the ruling BJP, with textile and diamond merchants backing the party, along with lakhs of people associated with the sectors in the business hub.