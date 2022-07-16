AAP to declare its stand on Presidential candidate today

The AAP has so far kept it's cards close to its chest, not revealing if it will support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha or BJP candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential poll, voting for which will take place on Monday.

The AAP is the only non-BJP, non-Congress outfit with governments in two states -- Delhi and Punjab.

It has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from the two states, including three from Delhi.

Also, the party has 92 MLAs in Punjab, 62 in Delhi, and two in Goa.