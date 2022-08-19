AAP supporters detained for protesting CBI raid at Manish Sisodia’s residence | VIDEO


New Delhi, Aug 19: Several AAP supporters were on Friday detained for protesting against CBI raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here in connection with the excise policy case, police said.

A senior police officer said the party supporters came to Mathura Road near Sisodia's residence and started protesting. "The protesters were removed from the spot and taken to Vasant Kunj police station in buses," he said.

Police detained AAP workers who gathered outside Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's residence. Image courtesy: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The central agency had registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

