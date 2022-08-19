AAP supporters detained for protesting CBI raid at Manish Sisodia’s residence | VIDEO

New Delhi, Aug 19: Several AAP supporters were on Friday detained for protesting against CBI raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here in connection with the excise policy case, police said.

A senior police officer said the party supporters came to Mathura Road near Sisodia's residence and started protesting. "The protesters were removed from the spot and taken to Vasant Kunj police station in buses," he said.