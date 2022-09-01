The development came a day after CBI "accepted" a complaint against the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' after AAP MLAs sat on a dharna outside the agency headquarters in Delhi for almost two hours.

New Delhi, Sep 01: The Aam Aadmi party has sought an appointment with the President to discuss alleged 'Operation Lotus being run by the BJP' in the country.

"I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India - the Hon'ble President. A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs wants to meet her to discuss 'Operation Lotus' - the attempts of BJP to destabilise state governments across the country (sic)," Atishi tweeted.

AAP in its complaint has stated, "BJP has purchased 277 MLAs across the country so far spending an estimated Rs 6,300 crore and there were also preparations of the BJP to buy 40 MLAs of AAP in Delhi. Hence, the CBI should conduct a probe. "

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had accused the BJP of trying to poach AAP MLAs and topple the Kejriwal government after the CBI raids against him in the alleged excise scam.

The BJP has denied the allegations and demanded that AAP MLAs who claimed that they have been approached by the BJP and offered up to Rs 20 crore to switch sides should undergo a lie detector test.