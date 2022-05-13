. .

A person involved in several cases, including that of murder and attempt to murder, and can disturb peace in an area is declared as a "bad character" by the police. Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday on the changes of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, hours after the Okhla MLA took part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area in southeast Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey had said on Thursday, "An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Amanatullah Khan and five other supporters have been arrested for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharging their duty."

The anti-encroachment drive sparked violent protests and pelting of stones with locals alleging that many legal structures were bulldozed. PTI