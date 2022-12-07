AAP loses all three wards in Satyendar Jain’s constituency: His videos had gone viral

Satyendar Jain's infamous videos from Tihar Jail seem to have costed AAP dearly with the party losing all the three wards from his constituency

New Delhi, Dec 07: The videos of Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail appears to have had an effect as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost all the three wards from his constituency in Shakurbasti. Jain is currently in jail for his alleged involved in a money laundering case. His videos of him getting a massage were recently leaked on the social media. An inquiry revealed that the Delhi minister had used his powers and violated prison rules.

As per the results, the BJP's Sikh Bharadwaj won Ward No 58 Saraswati Vihar against the AAP's Urmila Gupta. Bharadwaj got 13,167 votes while Gupta managed just 10,017.