AAP leaders to meet as several MLAs are unreachable

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a crucial meeting today after claims that many of its MLAs are untraceable. The AAP has alleged that the BJP is trying to poach some of its lawmakers.

Reports say that the AAP is unable to contact some of its MLAs who were scheduled to attend the meeting today. Earlier four AAP MLAs had accused the BJP of offering them Rs 20 crore to join the saffron party.

The AAP's political affairs committee met under the chairmanship of the party's national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting that was held on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the alleged misuse of central probe agencies and also called out the BJP's attempts to poach AAP MLAs by offering them crores in cash.

AAP PAC member and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh said that the committee has noted with displeasure a bogus FIR filed against Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia and a CBI raid was ordered against him.

Singh added that the PAC has reinforced its trust and confidence in Sisodia and noted that the CBI had failed to find anything against him during the raid.

The PAC also said that the BJP is eager to destabilise the Delhi government in an unconstitutional and corrupt manner. The AAP PAC wants to reassure the people of Delhi that the government is table and that no MLA will leave the party.