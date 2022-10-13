AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office

The development comes as the AAP workers staged a protest outside Sharma's office over the summons.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had summoned Italia for using "abusive & indecent language" against PM Modi and said his comment was "gender biased, misogynist & condemnable".

She told reporters after the hearing that Italia had claimed that he was not the person in the video in a verbal statement, PTI reported.

However, in his written response, he said he did not mean it. While Italia's hearing was going on, AAP supporters protesting outside tried to enter the NCW building and police had to be called to restrain them, a NCW official said.

According to the official, Italia was detained after the hearing for "creating a situation that disrupted law and order in the area".

BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya had on Sunday shared a video on Twitter where Italia could be heard calling PM Modi a "neech aadmi" (lowly person) following which the NCW took cognisance.

"An indecent word for Prime Minister is also an insult to the women of our country. The abusive language used by you is gender biased, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you," the NCW had said in its summons issued on October 9.