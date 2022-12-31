AAP govt sets up fast-track courts for NRI Punjabis, but they are still upset

He also said that the NRIs will be made stakeholders in the progress of the state. He also applauded them for their contributions to the development of villages and cities. He further added that nodal officers were being assigned to resolve NRI issues in a timely manner.

The minister also heard the grievances of the NRIs from various districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran in the presence of the civil and police department officials.

Further during the meeting district war counters were set up where the civil and police administration were heard listening to the grievances of the NRIs. In all 103 cases were heard.

Dhaliwal said that the government was committed to a quick resolution of their grievances by taking initiatives such as these. These courts will be functioning dedicatedly for the speedy redressal of the issues pertaining of civil cases.

The minister also released a WhatsApp number through which the NRIs can register complaints only. The grievances can be submitted through WhatsApp using the number 9056009884.

One report said that the NRIs were upset as the Punjab government was spending funds for the 'NRI Punjabian naal milni' programme have been used from the NRI Sabha account, which they had raised rom the membership fee from over 23,000 registered NRIs. No previous government had taken funds from the NRI Sabha accounts. We are an NGO and the government has no right to use funds for an even, the NRIs said.