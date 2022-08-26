AAP government to bring confidence motion on Monday

New Delhi, Aug 26: The special session of the Delhi Assembly is extended by one day as the ruling AAP government is likely to bring a confidence motion on Monday to prove that BJP's 'operation lotus' has failed.

Speaking in the assembly Kejriwal said he will bring a confidence motion in the Delhi assembly to prove no AAP MLA has defected.

AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi assembly. The BJP has eight and needs 28 more for a majority. Under the anti-defection law, around 40 MLAs can break away from AAP without facing action.

Having won Delhi and Punjab, AAP is the only regional party in the country to have governments in two states. Arvind Kejriwal has been trying to expand AAP's footprints in states other than Delhi, including BJP bastions like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Goa. Kejriwal earlier this month said the party he formed in 2012 was on its way to becoming a national party.

The Delhi Assembly special session on Friday witnessed stormy scenes with the ruling AAP accusing the BJP of trying to buy its MLAs.

"The BJP's fortress in Gujarat is under threat and is crumbling now. ED, CBI raids on us are due to the upcoming polls in Gujarat," he alleged.

Kejriwal said the CBI couldn't find a single penny during raids at his deputy Manish Sisodia's residence.

"Vested interests are now trying to topple the Delhi government. They toppled governments in Manipur, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra. There is a serial killer on the prowl in the city," Kejriwal said in the House.

AAP is targetting states where Congress hadn't been able to stop the BJP juggernaut. Kejriwal's party is currently focused on making its mark in Himachal and Gujarat that would go to the polls later this year.