"This is CM Kejriwal's victory, it's victory of works done by AAP. BJP had no agenda here, had lost the election on day 1. They will lose in every election incl upcoming Nagar Nigam elections here," said Durgesh Pathak, AAP candidate for Rajinder Nagar by-poll after his win.

"I thank all the constituents of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency for once again showering their love and blessing on AAP. Today's by poll victory is an affirmation of 'Kejriwal Model of Governance.' Best wishes to my brother Durgesh Pathak, as I pass on the baton to him," tweeted AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The bypoll was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently. Chadha was the MLA from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.

The bypoll to the crucial assembly seat had taken place on June 23 with a low turnout at 43.75 per cent. Fourteen candidates threw their hats in the fray, which has largely been seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP.

This was the first electoral exercise in Delhi after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Twenty-four Covid-positive voters turned out to exercise their franchise in the bypoll. Of the total number of eligible voters for the bypoll, 92,221 are male, 72,473 female and four belong to the third gender. Also, 1,899 voters in this assembly seat are in the 18-19 age group.