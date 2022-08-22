Aadhaar now acceptable for 8 online services of Delhi government

New Delhi, Aug 22: Delhi government's industries department has been authorised by the UIDAI to accept Aadhaar for its eight online services, including conversion to freehold, and online payment of dues and refund requests, officials said on Monday.

The other online services of the industries department that will be covered by voluntary Aadhaar authentication are permission of mortgage, application for possession, change of constitution, and extension for time for construction, said a notification of the department issued last week.

People applying for these online services will be asked for their consent for their Aadhaar details.

The purposes for which the Aadhaar number and related information and the manner in which it is sought will be communicated clearly to the applicants, said the document.

The Aadhaar number will not be displayed anywhere and it will be stored securely in the Aadhaar data vault, it added.

Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, is a statutory authority assigned with the issuing of a 12-digit Aadhaar to all residents of India.