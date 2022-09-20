In independent India, Yatras have also yielded electoral dividends, with varying degrees of success. The nonagenarian BJP leader LK Advani, the unfatigued yatri of our times, would be long remembered for his frequent rath yatras in his hey days, and in the process, pushing his party's score from two seats in Lok Sabha to an impressive tally of 182.

The nomenclature 'Bharat Jodo', preceding the 'Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi, can hardly fool anyone. It is a euphemism for an exercise to expand the shrinking footprint of Congress and retain it as a family pocket borough. The idea of a country-wide yatra is neither new, nor necessarily always a successful one. Yatras have been a part of the Indian folklore for long.

For a 'yatra' to successfully take a message to the target groups, or for turning it into an electoral windfall, the profile of the messenger and the message have to merge and become one.

Chandra Shekhar, President of the Janata Party, undertook a padyatra from Kanyakumari to Rajghat in New Delhi, in 1983 to highlight rural India's problems. YSR Reddy's Andhra marches, later emulated by son Jagan and irrepressible Mamata Banerjee's many a forays in Marxist dominated Bengal impacted local politics and were instrumental in ushering regime changes.

Will Rahul Gandhi's Yatra hit his unstated twin objectives - to breathe fresh life in a moribund Congress suffering a death wish, and strengthen his family's vice like grip on the fast decaying party further? The answer to the first is a big 'NO'. The second hardly merits attention - it doesn't matter who heads a party fast hurling towards a sure oblivion. Does anyone bother who helms the Janata Party or Communist Party of India?