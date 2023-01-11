A very special accomplishment: PM Modi congratulates 'RRR' team on Golden Globes win

The PM called it a "A very special accomplishment" and congratulated music director MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli and others in the team. He said that the honour has made every Indian proud,

New Delhi, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in wishing SS Rajamouli-led 'RRR' team after it won Best Song Award at the 80th Golden Globes Award.

"A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," he tweeted.

'Naatu Naatu' competed with Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa" ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

'Naatu Naatu' song had not only won the hearts of the fans for its catchy tune but also the amazing dance performance of Junior NTR and Ram Charan. It was shot at the Mariinsky Palace, the Presidential Palace of Ukraine in Kyiv where President Volodymyr Zelensky resides. The shooting took place in August 2021 as part of the final shooting schedule of the movie which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters.

The song was in fact shot just a few months before Russian initiated military action in Ukraine. The song composed by Keervani, was written by Chandrabose, while Rahul Sipulgunj and Koala Bhairava sang it. The lyrical version of the song was released on November 10 2021.

Apart from this track, 'RRR' was nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony, but the SS Rajamouli's creation lost it to 'Argentina 1985'.

How Celebs are Congratulating the movie:

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here's to many more awards & making India so proud!!"

Chiranjeevi, father of Ram Charan, called it a "Historic Achievement".