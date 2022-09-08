A tweet then a delete: Prashant Kishor’s dig at Nitish Kumar

"Nitish Kumar was with the paksh (ruling party) a month ago and now he is with the vipaksh (opposition). How dependable that is, is up to the people to decide. But I don't think that the new dispensation in Bihar will have any big impact on the nation. I see it as a state specific development. I don't think it will have any impact on national politics, but anyone is free to try," Prashant Kishor had said.

Nitish Kumar however was angered by his assessment. He said after a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi that the man (Kishor) had gone to him. I had told him to quit this work and come work with me. But he did not listen to me and through the country kept working for so many parties. It is his business, Kumar told reporters.