A trained chef and 'Dexter' fan, this is how Delhi man killed his live-in partner

He bought a 300-litre refrigerator to keep the chopped body parts and used agarbatti (incense sticks) to prevent the smell of death occurring during decomposition, NDTV reported citing the investigators.

He cut her body into 35 pieces after killing her over an argument on May 18 and reportedly disposed of the pieces in Mehrauli forest over the next 18 days. He would usually go out at 2 am for this task.

The accused, who is said to be a trained chef, took inspiration from the fictional story of US show 'Dexter' where the protagonist is a forensics expert.

Aftab and Shraddha were in a relationship when they worked together in Mumbai. They moved to Delhi earlier this year.

Her family was against the interfaith relationship, but she decided to move in with him. In fact, she was not in speaking terms with her parents, her father has told the cops now.

They were in a live-in relationship in a rented apartment in Mehrauli. "They had an argument in mid-May over marriage, which escalated and he strangled her," Ankit Chauhan, police in-charge of Delhi South, said.

A friend of hers informed her father after her mobile remained switch off for weeks.

Aftab Ameen Poonawala was arrested on Saturday. The cops have got five-day custody of the 28-year-old man.