A sense of satisfaction, my journey ends here says outgoing CJI U U Lalit

"Every SC judge must have equal opportunity to be a part of a Constitution Bench," the outgoing CJI also said.

"My journey in this court began in Court 1. I came here to mention a case I was appearing in before CJI Y V Chandrachud. My journey now ends here, where I am passing on the baton to Justice D Y Chandrachud," Justice Lalit also said. Justice Chandrachud will be sworn in as the CJI on Tuesday.

CJI designate, Justice Chandrachud while speaking at the Ceremonial Bench hearing said that his predecessor was one of the few people who are called to the Bench directly from the Bar. He promised that there would be a sense of continuity. "His reforms will indeed stand the test of time. His sobriety has added dignity to the office. Thank you," Justice Chandrachud said.

Additional Solicitor General, S V Raju said that it was a pleasure to argue before Justice Lair. Even if the order was adverse, we did not feel anything wrong was done, he added.

Senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta said 'your Lordship has shown that short is beautiful. You have shown what is the majesty of the court. Justice was not only done, but seen to be done under you.

The first case before the Bench is a transfer petition arising out of a domestic violence complaint. Counsel says, "I am deeply obliged and honoured to be the lawyer opening the Bench today."

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association gifted the CJI a memorabilia signed by the members of the Bar.

That was all the cases before me, CJI Lalit said after clearing the Board.