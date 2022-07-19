"We have found an 11-inch long knife, religious books, clothes, food and sand in the bag from his possession. He identified himself as Rizwan Ashraf, a native of Mandi Bahauddin city located in Northern Punjab of Pakistan," he said.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the said man crossed the border to kill Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet. He had planned to visit Ajmer Dargah first before executing his plan, the officer further stated.

"We have handed him over to local police for further investigation. He was produced before a magistrate from where he was sent to eight days of police custody. We have informed the concerned intelligence agencies about him," he added.

Now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma created a major controversy over her alleged comments on Prophet Mohammad in a televised debate.