A Nagpur bakery sent a cake with a bizarre icing leaving man speechless: Check the picture

New Delhi, May, 21: The internet is filled with bizarre things. Now here is an incident about a cake which will leave you speechless.
Twitter user Kapil Wasnik took put an image of a cake he ordered and you will definitely laugh at what he went through. He ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur through Swiggy. He also asked the food delivery app to mention if the cake contains eg.
Image Courtesy: @kapildwasnik
"So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned, please mention if the cake contains eggs. I am speechless after receiving the order," he wrote on Twitter.
The post went viral and many users commented on the same. I think restaurants these days have started hiring robots. Follow order no matter what, wrote one user. Another said, 'this beats all memes.
Looks like a practical joke, your friends will do, wrote another.
Other users shared funny images as well. You can see them below