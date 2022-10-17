A great tragedy say activists after 200 bodies are recovered from roof of Pakistan hospital

200 rotting corpses were found on the roof of a hospital in Pakistan's Multan city on Friday. Media reports said that the bodies were recovered under dubious circumstances indicating that these people are forcibly disappeared Baloch persons.

New Delhi, Oct 17: The recovery of 200 dead bodies from the roof-top of a hospital in Pakistan has been termed as a great tragedy in human history by Sohail Abro, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), a Sindhi nationalist party.

Abro demanded that the United Nations step in and DNA tests be conducted on more than 500 human corpses found at Nistar Hospital Multan. This is necessary to conclusively identify the victims and hand over their bodies to their respective families.

Abro along with Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi, General Secretary Ghulam Hussain Shabrani, Amar Azadi, Sudhu Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi and Parh Sindhu, suspected that these are the bodies of thousands of political activists who were forcibly abducted from Sindh and Balochistan.

They also stated that the recently found bodies have proven that Pakistan is not an Islamic country, but a graveyard of human beings where the state institutions massacre humanity instead of protecting people.

They also appeared to the UN to take note of the forced disappearances of political activities and also urged that cases be registered against the terrorist state of Pakistan in the International Court of Justice for war crimes and abuse of human rights.

"We appeal to European Union, the Indian government and all permanent members of UNSC that the case should be conducted in the international court of justice for the violation of human rights, the massacre of humanity, and the violation of international norm," the statement read.

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) spokesperson said that the dead bodies discovered on the roof of the Multan hospital and the condition of the bodies are extremely concerning.

"Those who were thrown on the roof inhumanely, whose flesh was being eaten by vultures and crows. These bodies were identified by Tariq Gujjar, adviser to the Chief Minister of Punjab. Despite this, the Pakistani media has suppressed this news. It also shows this reality is against Pakistani institutions that is why this news is being hidden in media," the spokesperson for BNM said.

In this month the bodies of 168 unidentified people were found in Punjab. Those who were declared unknown persons and buried, he added.