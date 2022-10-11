A great sign says PM Modi on domestic air traffic nearing near COVID-19 levels

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday tweeted that on October 9, India achieved the milestone of 4 lakh domestic air passengers.

According to an official release, the prime minister lauded the Indian civil aviation for not only hitting the 4-lakh daily passenger mark but also achieving the highest ever number since pre-COVID era.

"Great sign. Our focus is to further improve connectivity across India, which is important for 'Ease of Living' and economic progress," PM Modi tweeted.

He also quoted the tweet by Scindia.

In August, Indian airlines carried a total of 1.01 crore passengers, which was 4 per cent higher than the traffic registered in July, as per official data.