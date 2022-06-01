A great loss to the music world: Anurag Thakur on KK passing away

Taking to Twitter the minister said, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) has made a different place in the hearts of people with his excellent singing. The news of his sudden death is shocking. very sad... KK was a talented and influential singer, his passing is a great loss to the music world which is impossible to compensate.

May God give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss and place the departed soul at his feet, Thakur also added.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

(With PTI inputs)