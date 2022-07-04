A gaffe and then an explanation by NCP leader in Maharashtra Assembly

Speaking in the House while congratulating the newly-appointed Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Munde inadvertently referred to him as Milind Narvekar, who is Shiv Sena secretary.

When it was pointed out to him, Munde requested that the remarks be expunged.

However, he explained reason behind his gaffe saying, "My recent meeting with Fadnavis was widely discussed in the media. However, I learned from (Sena leader) Aaditya Thackeray that Milind Narvekar also met deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis."

"That was the sole reason behind I mistakenly referring to the new speaker as Milind instead of Rahul Narvekar," he said.

Milind Narvekar, known as the trusted aide of Uddhav Thackeray, is famous in political circles for having good rapport with people from different political background.

(PTI)