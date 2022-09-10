A Dalit boy tied to tree, beaten up by priest [Viral Video]

The priest from a Jain temple tied the Dalit boy to the tree for stealing almonds which were kept for offering to the god, the police said as per the reports.

The video of the incident was captured on camera and it has gone viral.

A complaint was filed by the boy's father against Rakesh Jain, a priest at Jain Siddaytan Mandir in Kareela, Motinagar police station in-charge Satish Singh said.

Going by the complaint, the boy was accused of stealing almonds when he was standing near the temple's gate on Thursday. The boy's father said that the priest captured his son with the help of another man, tied the child to the tree and beat him up.

The Motinagar police have registered a case against the priest under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. However, no arrest has been made, yet.