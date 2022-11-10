Anti-encroachment drive around Afzal Khan’s grave at Pratapgarh Fort begins, SC hearing tomorrow

According to reports said that the anti-encroachment drive began at around 6 am after around 1,800 police personnel from four districts, Satara, Pune, Kolhapur and Solapur reached the police sub-divisional office at Wai. The officers reached the office on Wednesday evening and were deployed at the Fort early next morning.

Collector of Satara Ruchesh Jayavanshi, Superintendent of Police Sameer Sheikh, Provincial Officer of Y Rajendra Jadhav, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr. Sheetal Janeve Kharade, Tehsildar Sushma Patil Chaudhary of Mahabaleshwar were among the senior officers who were at the spot.

In 2017, the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to do away with the illegal constructions around the grave of Afzal Khan.

Update:

Even as the anti-encroachment drive is underway a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the action by the authorities.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition challenging the drive. The SC which will hear the plea tomorrow, November 11 asked, 'the man died in 1659 and how come a tomb has suddenly come up in 1959.

Who is Afzal Khan, the tyrant Shivaji Maharaj beat down:

The Bijapur general, Afzal Khan on November 10 1659 barged into Fort Pratapgarh near Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra. A shamiyana was erected to welcome Khan who had come to meet Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Khan pretended to hug Shivaji Maharaj and tried to kill him. Aware of his motives, the 19 year old Maharaj used tiger claws to pull out Afzal Khan's intestines. Khan died screaming and collapsed on the floor. To honour Khan's right to a decent burial, he was buried at the same spot and tombstone was placed over it.

When the tomb came to prominence:

Until recently the tomb of Afzal Khan was lying unnoticed. However it gained prominence after some Muslim ascetics in the year 2000 claimed the grave and decided to build a shelter over it. Gradually over the years a permanent structure came over the tomb.

The construction was carried out illegally in the name of Hazrat Mohammed Afzal Khan Memorial Trust which had occupied around 5,500 square feet of space. Further in 2004, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad raised an objection against the illegal construction on an ASI regulated site. The Hindu organisation also demanded the removal of the illegal construction on the said site and said if no action is taken it would lead to an agitation.

Later a PIL was filed in which it was said that the original tomb was 5 square feet, but now it is encircled by 1,000 square feet. It also alleged that a number of other structures had taken over the fort, which is on territory owned by the forest department.

The order of the Bombay High Court:

The Bombay High Court directed the state government to do away with the illegal constructions around the tomb. "Remove encroachments around Afzal Khan's grave or send forest officials permanently to the forest if they can't do their duty," Justice SC Dharmadhikari said in his order.

Heavy security is in place as the removal of the encroachment began. Media persons and public have been barred from entering the site. Section 144 is also in place considering the sensitivity of the issue.