A Chinese question by Jeff Bezos after Musk closes deal with Twitter

New Delhi, Apr 26: Following Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos questioned the leverage the Chinese government may or may not gain now.

Bezos who was the world's richest man before Musk overtook him in a series of tweets this morning drew attention to the close ties Elon Musk's company shares with China, which is the world's biggest electric vehicle market. Moreover China is the first place where China set up an overseas factory.

Bezos re-tweeted New York Times report Mike Forsythe who pointed that Tesla's massive market in China and its reliance on Chinese suppliers for EV batteries. The reporter noted that China had banned Twitter since 2009 as the government had absolutely no control over the micro-blogging site. He further said that this may change as a result of the looming switch in ownership.

Bezos responded by saying, 'interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?'

This came in response to Musk who had said after the deal was struck that free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.

"My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter," Bezos said.

He also added, 'but we will see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity. The two have had their share of battles on Twitter. Musk had tweeted a second place medal in response to Bezos after the Amazon founder had hailed his company's global success.