A categorical ‘NO’: Puri on whether India was told not to buy oil from Russia

New Delhi, Oct 08: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri said that India has not been told by anyone to stop buying oil from Russia. The government has a moral duty to provide energy to its citizens and it will continue to buy oil from wherever it has to, Puri said in Washington following a bi-lateral meeting with US energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm.

"If you are clear about your policy, which means you believe in energy security and energy affordability, you will buy from wherever you have to purchase energy from sources," Puri said.