A case of one too many as Congress gets ready to pick its CM in Himachal

I am capable of leading the state as Chief Minister as the elections in Himachal were won in the name of my late husband, Virbhadra Singh says Pratibha Singh
New Delhi, Dec 09: Deciding on a chief ministerial candidate in Himachal Pradesh will not be easy for the Congress. It has four candidates to chose from. To iron out differences between the MLAs, the party has called for a meeting to decide on who would be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh which was bagged by the Congress on Thursday when the votes were counted. The meeting is slated for 3 pm at the Radisson hotel in Shimla.
The frontrunner is the chief of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, Pratibha Singh. She is the wife of Virbhadra Singh who was the tallest leader of the Congress in the state, until he passed away last year. Singh who is a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi belongs to a former royal family. While she did not contest the elections in the state this year, she ran an effective campaign for the Congress.