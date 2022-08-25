Pegasus to Bilkis: Big day in SC today

The court will be taking up some crucial cases today which includes the challenge the 2016 decision on demonitisation and the reservations to the economically weaker sections.

New Delhi, Aug 25: It is a big day in the Supreme Court today and several high profile cases will be taken up for hearing.

Take notice that the following five judges bench matters shall be listed before the concerned courts from Monday, the 29th August, 2022 for directions including filing of common compilation, filing of short written submissions and tentative indication with regard to time taken by learned counsel. The matters shall thereafter be listed as per directions of the court," a notification of the Supreme Court read.

In addition the court will also be hearing petitions challenging the remission granted by the State of Gujarat to 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

The court will also take up review petitions against its Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) judgment.

The court will also hear a petition seeking a probe into allegations of targeted surveillance of journalists and activists using Pegasus.

A Constitution Bench is likely to decide in battle between Eknath Shinde & Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on claim over party. The court will also hear Teesta Setalvad's bail plea. She was arrested for alleged fabrication of evidence & tutoring of witnesses in Gujarat riots cases.