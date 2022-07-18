A Bengaluru school receives bomb threat

The school management informed the police after receiving the threat mail and the cops rushed to the spot within half an hour, Deccan Herald reported.

. .

Congress state chief DK Shivakumar, who is the chairman of the school, said he called up the police soon after the school received the bomb threat email. "I received the information today morning and immediately contacted the police. The school premises have been vacated. Bomb disposal squad present there. I think it is a hoax call," he said.

The school approximately has around 4,000 students and they have been moved to neighbouring schools. The school management has declared a holiday following the incident.

In April, an anonymous email was sent to at least 15 schools with the threat that they would be blown up by bombs.

Talking about the threat, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had said, "A conspiracy is on to disturb peace in the state. Karnataka is a progressive state and some elements are repeatedly trying to tarnish this image. Police officials were instructed to consider these cases seriously. Those who made the bomb threat calls would be traced and arrested. Effective security and investigation measures will be taken. Necessary precautionary measures are being taken. Parents need not worry."