Viral: A BA graduate quits IT job to start first donkey farm in Karnataka

The 42-year-old named Srinivas Gowda man opened the farm on June 8. His decision to start the farm was born out of the plight of donkeys which are often spurned and undervalued.

A BA graduate, Gowda quit an IT company job to start Isiri farms, an integrated agriculture and animal husbandry, veterinary services, training and fodder development centre on a 2.3-acre plot at Ira village in 2020, PTI reported.

Starting with goat breeding, the farm already has rabbits and Kadaknath chicken. The donkey farm will have 20 donkeys to start with, Gowda said. He said the number of donkey species is dwindling as they are no longer used by dhobis with the advent of laundry machines and other technology to wash linen.

Gowda said several people were apprehensive and made fun of him when the idea of a donkey farm was shared with them. The donkey's milk is delicious, very expensive and has medicinal value. Gowda is planning to supply donkey's milk to people in packets.

He further said that about his plans to sell donkey milk packet through malls, shops and supermarkets. He intends to sell the milk which will be used for beauty products. A 30 ml of milk packet will cost Rs 150.

He has already received orders worth Rs 17 lakh already. PTI