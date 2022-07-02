8,000 government officials to be promoted, Centres to grant quota in promotion

In the SC category the government has accorded 727 promotions and 207 in the ST category the report also said. Most of these promotions were pending for nearly six years and this had led to protests by officials who demanding resumption of the practice.

The department of personnel and training issued several orders initiating the names of the officials being promoted, the HT report also said.

On reservation in promotion the Supreme Court had in 2006 laid down three conditions- collect quantifiable data showing the backwardness of the group, its inadequacy of representation in a particular level of public employment and ensure administrative efficiency.

In 2018 the Supreme Court said that the governments need not collect data on the backwardness of these groups. It however upheld the other two criteria laid down in the 2016 judgment.