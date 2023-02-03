80 years on, Russia facing German tanks again: Putin

Putin has been quoted saying that after 80 years his country is again facing German tanks. His statement came during the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of the Battle of Stalingrad which is still one of the largest tank wars. His statement is also an indication that German support to Ukraine has not gone well with Russia and there could be some consequences.

'We have the means to respond'

The Russian government is well aware of the fact that NATO countries have ganged up against it. Most of the member nations have supplied weapons, tanks and necessary equipment to Ukraine. Issuing a warning against all such nations, Putin said that those who hope to defeat Russia on the battlefield do not understand that a modern war with it will be very different for them.

Putin warned the countries supplying war material to Ukraine and said that although Russia is not sending its tanks to their borders, it has the means to respond. He has made it clear to the countries aiding Ukraine that Russia's counter would not be limited to armoured hardware. Therefore, everyone should beware of the consequences.

Russia will make greater use of its potential

There are various interpretations of what Putin said but one thing is clear - the Western alliance aiding Ukraine is not being seen favourably by the Russian leadership. Echoing what Putin said, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that as new weapons are delivered by the collective West, Russia will make greater use of its potential to respond.

As more aid is coming for Ukraine, Russia is feeling threatened. However, Putin has made it clear that his nation has again been threatened by German tanks, but this time too it has an answer to the Germans.