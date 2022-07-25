"In Purvanchal expressway accident, eight dead while 16 are injured. Severely injured sent to the trauma centre, those with minor injuries treated at CHC. Post mortem being of those who died ongoing. Further investigation underway," ANI quoted Anurag Vats, SP Barabanki, UP, in a tweet.

New Delhi, July 25: Eight passengers died on the spot and nearly 20 people sustained injuries after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a parked double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki on Monday, police said.

The injured persons were admitted to CHC Haidergarh, with those who sustained serious injuries being referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, police told the news agency.

The police and rescue team including ASP Manoj Pandey are present on the spot, and relief and rescue work continues. The accident happened near Narendrapur Madraha village in the Loniktra police station area. The double-decker buses were going to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He has also given instructions to concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured.

"The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," he said on Twitter.