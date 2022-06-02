7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely in July, check what salaries may look like

Reports say that the government is likely to take a decision soon in this regard and DA hike could be effective from July 1. In January the government had hiked the DA from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.

. .

Around 50 lakh employees will benefit from this increase.

Following the increase in the All India Consumer Price Index, there is a possibility that the DA may increase by 4 per cent. If it is increased by 4 per cent then the DA will go up to 38 per cent.

Employees who salaries are Rs 56,900 will get a DA of Rs 21,622 if the DA becomes 38 per cent.

Currently they are getting a DA of Rs 19,346 at the rate of 34 per cent. If the DA is increased by 4 per cent then the overall salary will be hiked by Rs 2,276.