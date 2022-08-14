Independence Day 2022 Celebrations LIVE Updates: President Murmu to deliver maiden address to nation today

New Delhi, Aug 14: India is gearing up to celebrate 75 years of Independence and all the countrymen are already in a festive fervor. On the eve of Independence Day, the President of India addresses the nation every year.
President Draupadi Murmu (Photo credit: PTI)
This year President Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to occupy India's highest constitutional post, will address the nation in the evening on August 14.
The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.
Aug 14, 2022 6:07 PM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia attend 'Har Hath Tiranga' program on the eve of Independence Day 2022.
Aug 14, 2022 6:06 PM
BJP national president JP Nadda along with Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders participate in a silent march on the occasion of 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas'
Aug 14, 2022 5:41 PM
Delhi| 19 Officers, men of Delhi Police to be conferred police medals for their Services incl personnel with police medal for Gallantry (PMG/(Posthumously), 2 with President’s police medal for distinguished service, 16 with police medal for meritorious service on Independence Day
Aug 14, 2022 4:46 PM
People are celebrating the 75th year of Independence... We've installed national flags at 500 places in the national capital and due to this Delhi has become the city of tricolours. Today we distributed tricolours to 25 lakh children: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Aug 14, 2022 4:42 PM
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur attends 'Har Ghar Tiranga yatra' program in Shimla.
Aug 14, 2022 4:31 PM
A Tiranga boat rally was organised on the Mandovi river in Panaji as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
Aug 14, 2022 4:29 PM
A youth from Gujarat spent Rs 2 lakhs to revamp his car on the theme of Har Ghar Tiranga.
Aug 14, 2022 4:28 PM
Security tightened at Indo-Pakistan International border in RS Pura, J&K with upcoming Independence day.
Aug 14, 2022 4:16 PM
