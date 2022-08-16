75 years of Independence Day: Army Colonel covers 750 kms in 10 days to spread this message

"Col KS Badhwar, SM was welcomed on the successful completion of 750 km run from Delhi to Lucknow. He successfully ran for 10 days to send the message of *Mind over Body* to the young generation in true Army Ethos.Heartiest congratulations to him and the Army," General Vijay Kumar Singh shared a few photos with a caption.

During his journey, National Cadets Corps (NCC) cadets and locals too joined him for a few kilometers, according to a report on India Today. Also, people took photographs of him as he covered 750 kilometers in 10 days.

. .

People on internet have welcomed his message as it encourages them to stay fit and fine.

India on Monday celebrated its 75th Independence Day. This year, the celebration was different as the government changed the country's flag code to allow the tricolour to fly both day and night and launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage the citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes from August 13 to 15.