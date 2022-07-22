68th National Film Awards: Full list of winners

New Delhi, Jul 22: The 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday afternoon at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, with the honours for films from the year of 2021.
The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
The 10-member jury was headed Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati. live updates: Soorarai Pottru wins best feature film
Here is the list of winners
- Best Feature Film -Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)
- Best Actor - Suriya (Soorarai Pottru) and Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji)
- Best Actress - Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru)
- Best Music (Songs) - Thaman (Ala Vaikunthapurramlo)
- Best Writing on Cinema - The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai
- Most Film Friendly state - Madhya Pradesh
- Best Critic: No winner was announced this year
- Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss
- Best Supporting Actress: Aparna Balamurali
- Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon
- Best Costume: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
- Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
- Special Mention: June (Marathi)
- Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
- Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
- Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on One Day
- Best Kannada Film: Dollu
- Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
- Best Stunt: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
- Best Lyrics: Saina
- Best Screenplay:Soorarai Pottru
- Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpandey
- Non-Feature Film Category
Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains: Monsoons ofe Kerala
- Best Editing: Borderlands
- Best Music: Vishal Bharadwaj
- Best Audiography: Pearl of The Desert
- Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Jaadui Jungle
- Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Pravin
- Best Direction: Oh, That's Bhanu
- Special Jury Award: Admitted
- Best Investigative Film: The Saviour
- Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Wheeling The Ball
- Best Education Film: Dreaming for Words
- Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and 3 Sisters (Shared award)
- Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges
- Best Art and Culture Film: Girish Kasaravalli
- Best Debut Non-Feature Film: Vishesh Iyer for Paraya