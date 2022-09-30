68th National Film Awards 2022: Asha Parekh receives Dadasaheb Phalke award, Suriya, Ajay Devgn get best actor

"It feels great. It feels as if all my desires are now fulfilled...Initially, I could not believe that I am getting the award. Today it feels that I have actually received the award," said veteran actress #AshaParekh after receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Actor Suriya bagged his first-ever National Film Award for Best Actor, for his brilliant performance as Nedumaaran Rajangam AKA Maara in Soorarai Pottru. This win is unarguably a very important milestone for the Tamil Film Industry as well, as Soorarai Pottru is the first-ever direct OTT film to bag this honour.