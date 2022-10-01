New Delhi, Oct 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on Saturday at an event organised at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 5G services will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications in India. The services will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.
Narendra Modi will launch 5G services today at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
Oct 1, 2022 11:29 AM
5G is like digital kamdhenu, says Ambani
Oct 1, 2022 11:29 AM
5G can power India's emergence as an intelligence hub, says Ambani
Oct 1, 2022 11:29 AM
5G can turn hospitals into smart hospitals in rural India, says Ambani
Oct 1, 2022 11:29 AM
India is aspiring to become developed by 2047. 5G is the foundational technology that unlocks full potential of other 21st-century technology, says Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani at India Mobile Congress 2022.
Oct 1, 2022 11:28 AM
Very proud of what we've demonstrated. To COAI (Cellular Operators Assn of India) & DoT (Dept of Telecom), I can say we're ready to take leadership&Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani
Oct 1, 2022 11:28 AM
Telecom is a gateway of Digital India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Oct 1, 2022 11:16 AM
PM Modi gave regulatory certainty to telecom sector, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Oct 1, 2022 11:11 AM
PM Modi can be seen reviewing FWA which is used for providing high-speed Broadband connectivity in rural areas.
Oct 1, 2022 11:10 AM
Telecom is a gateway of Digital India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Oct 1, 2022 10:43 AM
The Prime Minister is also reviewing how 5G technology can be used efficiently in 'smart farming'.
Oct 1, 2022 10:35 AM
How to watch live telecast
The livestream for the 5G launch has started.
Oct 1, 2022 10:27 AM
5G to roll out in 13 cities
5G will roll out in 13 cities first. The list includes: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar.
Oct 1, 2022 10:26 AM
Watch: PM Modi taking experience of services related to 5G Services
Oct 1, 2022 10:25 AM
Akash Ambani is showcasing 5G capabilities to PM
Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani briefs the PM on the shortly-to-be-launched 5G services.
Oct 1, 2022 10:25 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an exhibition at Pragati Maidan.
Oct 1, 2022 10:23 AM
Earlier, Communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also said that PM Modi's vision is to build 5G parallel to global standards and lead the world in 6G technology.
Oct 1, 2022 10:23 AM
"India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing & Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," Modi had said.
Oct 1, 2022 10:22 AM
Recently PM Modi had said that India would soon see the advent of 5G mobile services.
Oct 1, 2022 10:22 AM
India Mobile Congress is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). PM
Oct 1, 2022 10:22 AM
Along with 5G launch, PM Modi will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC). The IMC 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1st to 4th October with the theme of "New digital Universe".
Oct 1, 2022 10:22 AM
According to an official release, 5G will be launched by the Prime Minister in select cities on Saturday and it will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.
Oct 1, 2022 10:22 AM
Recently, 51,236 MHz of 5G airwaves were auctioned and allocated by the telecom department to telcos and the government garnered a gross revenue of ₹1,50,173 crore.
Oct 1, 2022 10:21 AM
The telecom operators will showcase use cases for 5G on Saturday during the IMC in sectors like education, healthcare, mining, gaming and agriculture etc.