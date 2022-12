5G activated in 50 cities, including Delhi: Govt

The statistics were provided by Devusinh Chauhan, the Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, in response to a question from Lok Sabha MP Devendra Singh Bhole.

According to the data, as many as thirty-three cities in Gujarat have the facility, followed by Maharashtra (3), West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (2 each), and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and National Capital Delhi.