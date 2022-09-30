50 upgraded schools virtually inaugurated in Meghalaya

Shillong, Sep 30: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma virtually inaugurated 50 lower primary and upper primary schools that were recently upgraded with modern facilities under an infrastructure improvement scheme of his government. Each of these upgraded schools have been equipped with a library, adequate furniture, common rooms and proper toilets, among other facilities Sangma, on the occasion, said more schools would be taken up in phases for the renovation and modernisation programme in the days to come.

He also said that the initiative will have a positive impact on the entire education system, according to news agency PTI.